Afghanistan: US Offers compensation to families of civilians who were killed in a U.S. drone attack

Oct 16, 2021, 05:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The United States has offered to pay unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians who were killed in a U.S. drone attack in Afghanistan in August during the final days before American troops withdrew from the country.
Read in App