LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Afghanistan: Over 2,205 people dead & 3640 injured in magnitude-6. 0 earthquake

Afghanistan: Over 2,205 people dead & 3640 injured in magnitude-6. 0 earthquake

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 23:56 IST
Afghanistan: Over 2,205 people dead & 3640 injured in magnitude-6. 0 earthquake
Earthquake Horror in Afghanistan... Over 1,400 people declared dead, thousands believed buried -- as dozens of villages are reduced to rubble.

Trending Topics

trending videos