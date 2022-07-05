79% jump in Turkiye inflation highest in 24 years

Published: Jul 05, 2022
Inflation in Turkey rose close to 79% last month, the highest the country has seen in a quarter of a century. The annual inflation rate was 78.62% for June, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, surpassing forecasts.
