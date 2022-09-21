77th UNGA summit: UN Chief Antonio Guterres calls for action on climate change

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly has begun in New York City. Today is the first big day with speeches underway from 15 countries including Brazil, Turkiye, Qatar, Finland and France.
