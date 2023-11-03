70% of Palestinian casualties are women & minors

Close to four weeks into the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Gaza strip has borne witness to a devastating toll on its children. According to the Palestinian health ministry, over 3,700 children have been killed in daily Israeli bombings since October 7. Add to this the thousands grievously wounded and we get a shocking average of over 400 Gazan children either killed or injured daily. On the Israeli side, more than 30 children have been killed and at least 20 remain abducted, their whereabouts and fates still unknown. One shudders to even imagine the total casualties of war, not to mention the profound changes the impressionable minds would have gone through. The trauma, shock and sheer horror of what the children have been exposed to will, without a doubt, alter their lives forever. Aren't wars supposed to be fought within a framework of certain rules? Rules that protect civilians and children in particular? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.