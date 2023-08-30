57% Americans Favor Stricter Gun Laws But Policy Paralysis Persists

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
United States was jolted by yet another incident of gun violence on the 23rd of August. A gunman shot dead three people and wounded several others at a bar in the US state of California. Quick-responding police officers shot dead the gunman, believed to be a former law enforcement official. More than 50 people are killed each day by a firearm in the United States. Surveys show 57% of Americans in favor of stricter gun laws and yet the Republicans in Congress have repeatedly opposed any such stricter gun control laws. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.

