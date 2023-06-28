54 years of Stonewall riots and rise in anti-trans violence | WION Wideangle
It has been 54 years since the Stonewall riots. Before and during the 1960s, there were several laws that prohibited public sexuality in the United States. The legal landscape for the LGBTQ+ community has been constantly evolving since the 1969 uprising. But did you know the series of protests was started by a black transgender woman named Marsha P Johnson? How far has the transgender community come about fighting for their rights?