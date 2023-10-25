4x4 SUV powered by the Sun | World of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Zero-emission cars are soaring in popularity but running an electric vehicle is next to impossible in places with limited charging infrastructure. 'Stella Terra' could change that, it is considered the world's first off-road solar powered car, that went for a test drive in the harsh Moroccan desert.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos