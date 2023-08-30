3M agrees to pay $6 bn in military earplug settlement

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The 3M co. has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle hundreds of thousands of cases claiming it provided faulty earplugs to the US military, resulting in hearing loss for soldiers in the field. The firm said in a statement on Tuesday that the payment conditions include $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in 3m common stock.

