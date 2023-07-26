24th Anniversary of Kargil War: India ready to cross LOC if needed, says Minister

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: India is marking the 24th anniversary of the Kargil war in the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. He addressed a commemoration event after laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial. Singh said that India is ready to cross the line of control to maintain its honour after the wreath-link ceremony. the Indian defence minister also met family members of the soldiers.