24 soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan. Terrorists from the newly-formed group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of a police station. Following the attack, Pakistan summoned the Afghan envoy and asked for 'verifiable actions against terrorist groups and their sanctuaries'. To know more watch this interview with Bill Roggio from the Foundation of Defence Democracies.