It’s been a rough year for the tech giants known as the "magnificent seven. " these major companies, including Tesla, Meta, Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, have all seen significant losses in 2025 so far. Tesla is the hardest hit, with shares down over 40%. Meta is the only one still in positive territory, showing small gains, while the others have faced steep drops in value. Tesla’s market value has fallen by $780 billion, Apple’s by nearly $700 billion, and Nvidia has seen a 14% decline.