2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV: First electric Maybach arrives with debatable styling

Globally renowned for handcrafting some of the most luxurious vehicles on the planet, Mercedes-Maybach revealed its first-ever electric offering, the EQS 680 SUV, at Shanghai Auto Show 2023. Powering the EQS 680 SUV is a 400V dual-motor powertrain that develops 649 horsepower and 950 Newton-metres of torque. Fitted with Mercedes’ 4-Matic all-wheel-drive as standard, the luxury behemoth can crack the 0 – 100 kilometres an hour run in 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kilometres an hour. Mercedes also claims a provisional driving range of up to 600 kilometres.