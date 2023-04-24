2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine review: Grand enough for the 'Limo' tag? | WION Pitstop

BMW has launched the new 3 Series in India with the 'Gran Limousine' tag. Prices of this 2023 long-wheelbase model start at INR 5.79 million ($70,500), and it comes exclusively with the M Sport package. The facelifted version aims to up the ante with sportier styling and more tech. But has BMW done enough with the 3 Series facelift to rattle the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4? Does it deserve to be called a limousine? Watch our first drive review to find out.