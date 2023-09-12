2018 World Cup Winner Paul Pogba in danger of four-year ban after failing dope test

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
French World Cup winner Paul Pogba could be banned from football for up to four years after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone. The Juventus midfielder has been provisionally suspended by Italy's national doping tribunal.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos