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10 days after catastrophic floods, Human voices break the silence underground, two rescued

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 23:05 IST
Two hydropower workers were pulled alive on Friday from a tunnel buried by debris in Nepal, a rare ray of hope on the tenth day of rescue efforts after catastrophic Himalayan flooding. Rescuers cheered as one man was pulled through a muddy opening. He was helped to his feet by rescuers, and later carried on the backs of the emergency workers, raising his hand as they rushed him towards a helicopter. Rescuers called it a "miracle" after the August 26 glacial and mountain collapse on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,325 people and left more than 5,500 missing.

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