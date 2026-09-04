/10 days after catastrophic floods, Human voices break the silence underground, two rescued

Two hydropower workers were pulled alive on Friday from a tunnel buried by debris in Nepal, a rare ray of hope on the tenth day of rescue efforts after catastrophic Himalayan flooding. Rescuers cheered as one man was pulled through a muddy opening. He was helped to his feet by rescuers, and later carried on the backs of the emergency workers, raising his hand as they rushed him towards a helicopter. Rescuers called it a "miracle" after the August 26 glacial and mountain collapse on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,325 people and left more than 5,500 missing.