1 year of Shehbaz Sharif's govt: What went wrong? | Inside South Asia

The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan completes one year in office this week. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the year gone by in Pakistan has been an economy in tailspin mode. Inflation is at an all time high, the Pakistani Rupee has sunk to new lows, and the IMF clearing a $1.1 billion bailout package remains desperately awaited. The state of the economy is just one end of Pakistan's troubles that range from frequent terror attacks, intense politicking and big fissures within state institutions. The common man is seeing the most difficult Ramadan yet, with the nightmare refusing to end.