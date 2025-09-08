/"Will get them dead or alive': Trump's ultimatum to Hamas

Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, calling it his "last warning" to accept a U.S.-brokered hostage deal involving Israel. The proposed plan would free 48 Israeli hostages in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners—and pause fighting in Gaza. Trump says Israel has agreed to the terms. Hamas confirms it’s reviewing the U.S. proposal but insists on a full IDF withdrawal and an end to the war. This high-stakes moment could redefine the course of the Middle East conflict—and Trump’s foreign policy legacy.