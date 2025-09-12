LOGIN
Nepal's Gen Z Backs Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Head Interim Govt

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 21:36 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 21:36 IST
Sources indicate Sushila Karki is set to become Nepal’s next Prime Minister amid growing youth protests demanding the dissolution of parliament.

