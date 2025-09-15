/ Israeli settlers block Gaza-bound aid convoy; Jordan condemns attack

Published: Sep 15, 2025, 09:51 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 09:51 IST
Israeli settlers attacked a Gaza-bound aid convoy for the second time in days, delaying 30 flour trucks from Jordan. Footage shows settlers chanting “May Palestine’s name be wiped out” as they disrupted the humanitarian shipment. Jordan strongly condemned the assault and accused Israel of failing to stop repeated settler violence against aid efforts. The incident has heightened regional tensions amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.