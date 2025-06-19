LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 18:41 IST
Air India cuts 15% of international flights post-Ahmedabad crash

Air India has announced a 15% reduction in international operations on its widebody aircraft fleet due to recent disruptions and a tragic crash that claimed 241 lives.

