/You won’t believe what Hyderabad is building for ₹225 crore! Hint: It'll have sand, water and holiday vibes

Get ready, Hyderabad! The landlocked city will soon have its own artificial beach. The Telangana government approved a ₹225 crore project to build a 35-acre man-made lake with THESE amazing features.
India's Hyderabad will soon have its own beach, albeit an artificial one. According to reports, the Telangana government has approved a whopping INR 225 crore ($25.6 million) project to develop a 35-acre beach in the landlocked state's city. The beach would come up in the Kotwal Guda area on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. This project would feature a man-made lake with beach-like surroundings and is being undertaken with the hopes of turning Hyderabad into a world-class tourism destination.
According to a News18 report, the 35-acre site will be developed under a public-private partnership, with construction expected to begin in December, according to a News18 report.
The project is planned as an escape, as much more than just a stretch of sand. Planned facilities at the beach include a man-made lake, floating villas, luxury hotels, and space for adventure sports. Families can expect wave pools, cycling tracks, food courts, theatres, play zones, and landscaped parks, making it a destination where people can spend entire weekends without leaving the city. It will also have adventure sports like bungee jumping, sailing and winter sports.
Kotwal Guda was chosen for the artificial lake because of its easy access via the Outer Ring Road and the availability of large tracts of land. Officials have said eco-friendly methods will be used during construction to limit environmental impact.
Patel Ramesh Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), said the Detailed Project Report has been completed and construction will move ahead soon. He added that beyond the initial Rs 225 crore, the government hopes to attract international investors to the site. He added that the state sees the artificial beach as a flagship in its tourism push, with officials estimating the untapped potential of more than Rs 15,000 crore.