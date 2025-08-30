/You won’t believe what Hyderabad is building for ₹225 crore! Hint: It'll have sand, water and holiday vibes

India's Hyderabad will soon have its own beach, albeit an artificial one. According to reports, the Telangana government has approved a whopping INR 225 crore ($25.6 million) project to develop a 35-acre beach in the landlocked state's city. The beach would come up in the Kotwal Guda area on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. This project would feature a man-made lake with beach-like surroundings and is being undertaken with the hopes of turning Hyderabad into a world-class tourism destination.

A glimpse into the artificial beach's planned attractions

According to a News18 report, the 35-acre site will be developed under a public-private partnership, with construction expected to begin in December, according to a News18 report.

The project is planned as an escape, as much more than just a stretch of sand. Planned facilities at the beach include a man-made lake, floating villas, luxury hotels, and space for adventure sports. Families can expect wave pools, cycling tracks, food courts, theatres, play zones, and landscaped parks, making it a destination where people can spend entire weekends without leaving the city. It will also have adventure sports like bungee jumping, sailing and winter sports.

Why Kotwal Guda and what would be the impact on local ecosystems?

Kotwal Guda was chosen for the artificial lake because of its easy access via the Outer Ring Road and the availability of large tracts of land. Officials have said eco-friendly methods will be used during construction to limit environmental impact.