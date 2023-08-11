What makes Kiwami Omakase, world's most expensive sushi worth $ 2,420?

This Japanese restaurant in Osaka, Japan has created a world record for the "world's most expensive sushi," for its "Kiwami Omakase," a course comprising 20 pieces of Shushis. The course costs a whopping ¥ 3,50,000 ($ 2,420) (Rs 2,00,467).

According to the Guinness World Record, this record-breaking serving of sushi is prepared by using traditional methods and ingredients carefully chosen from across Japan and other countries, to promote Washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine).

What makes this Sushi expensive and special?

The 'Kiwami Omakase,' 20-piece course consists of nigiri, sashimi and maki.

The fish used in making the dish is sourced from all over Japan and that's not just it. Several other ingredients are also transported across the world. For example, matsutake mushrooms are exported from China, Italian black truffles and whale meat is from the North Atlantic Ocean and has one piece of make (slicked sushi roll).

The course includes- White tilefish and beluga caviar, Shinko (baby gizzard shad), Pacific bluefin tuna, Chum salmon, Bigfin reef squid, Sei whale tail meat, Murasaki uni (purple sea urchin, Bafun uni (green sea urchin), Steamed abalone, Slice of futomaki, Oboro (crumbled shrimp paste), and egg, Fatty tuna belly, Medium-fat tuna belly, Lean tuna back, Marbled tuna belly, Seared tuna belly, Japanese tiger prawn, Button shrimp, beluga caviar, Conger eel, Sea eel, black truffle, Hairy crab and beluga caviar.

Once the course is ready, a thin layer of sprinkling of gold leaf is added to the top for the finishing.

The previous record for the world's most expensive sushi was held by chef Angelito Araneta Jr, where he charged diners 91,800 Philippines Pesos (Rs 1,00,000). The dish included a set of five studded-nigiri pieces covered in 24-karat gold leaf.

(With inputs from agencies)



