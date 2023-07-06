Watch | Videos of 'slap kabaddi' from Pakistan are going viral. But what is this sport?

What if someone slaps you and then asks you to be a sport about it? Well, you might clench your fist and hit the other person. But this is actually a legit sport in Pakistan, a twisted version of the traditional sport of Kabbadi. The improvised version is called ‘Thappad’ or literally, Slap Kabaddi, which has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts in the country. This unique and weird improvisation of the game has rapidly gained immense popularity, with its videos spreading across the internet.

Kabbadi has long held a significant position as one of the most beloved sports in the Indian subcontinent. In India particularly, its popularity grew after the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) started in 2014.

The word "Kabaddi" is derived from the Tamil word "kai-pidi," which means "hold hands." This signifies the essential element of the game, with a raider chanting "kabaddi" repeatedly while crossing into the opponent's territory, touching their players, and returning to his side, all in a single breath, without being tackled.

However, the new innovative twist of the classic game has brought a fresh and exciting element to the sport, drawing in a new wave of fans.

What is ‘Slap’ Kabaddi? Some rules differ from the classic Kabaddi

The primary difference between Slap Kabaddi and the traditional one is that, instead of tackling or evading opponents, players engage in intense and thrilling slapping contests. This shift in focus adds a new layer of thrill and strategy to the game, as players aim to outsmart their opponents while delivering well-timed and forceful slaps.

Rules Kabaddi Slap Kabbadi Number of players on each side 7 1 Objective Score points Tap out opponent Time duration 2 half of 20 minutes no time limit Chanting Kabaddi… Kabaddi none Slapping no Yes

The traditional kabaddi format features teams of seven players each, but slap kabaddi is a one-on-one sport. This change allows for a more intimate and intense experience, where players showcase their individual skills, agility, and presence of mind.

Pakistan’s new sport has got the internet talking

On Wednesday, the BBC posted a video on its Instagram account of people playing slap kabaddi. The video led to contrasting opinions, with some finding the sport amusing and others deeming it to be in poor taste.

What fighting style is this 😧 pic.twitter.com/D5mNAXEVwK — Woman of Wonder 🐳 (@WonderW97800751) June 29, 2023 ×

Haji Tassawur, a kabaddi player from Pakistan explained the rules of the game to BBC and said, “The match is between two individuals. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point. Punches are fouls. You can slap your opponent as many times as you want, the number of slaps is not an issue.”