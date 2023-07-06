Watch | Videos of 'slap kabaddi' from Pakistan are going viral. But what is this sport?
Story highlights
Pakistan’s new sport ‘slap kabaddi’ has gone viral on the internet in which players slap each other to gain points. Here is what this new sport is all about.
Pakistan’s new sport ‘slap kabaddi’ has gone viral on the internet in which players slap each other to gain points. Here is what this new sport is all about.
What if someone slaps you and then asks you to be a sport about it? Well, you might clench your fist and hit the other person. But this is actually a legit sport in Pakistan, a twisted version of the traditional sport of Kabbadi. The improvised version is called ‘Thappad’ or literally, Slap Kabaddi, which has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts in the country. This unique and weird improvisation of the game has rapidly gained immense popularity, with its videos spreading across the internet.
Kabbadi has long held a significant position as one of the most beloved sports in the Indian subcontinent. In India particularly, its popularity grew after the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) started in 2014.
The word "Kabaddi" is derived from the Tamil word "kai-pidi," which means "hold hands." This signifies the essential element of the game, with a raider chanting "kabaddi" repeatedly while crossing into the opponent's territory, touching their players, and returning to his side, all in a single breath, without being tackled.
However, the new innovative twist of the classic game has brought a fresh and exciting element to the sport, drawing in a new wave of fans.
What is ‘Slap’ Kabaddi? Some rules differ from the classic Kabaddi
The primary difference between Slap Kabaddi and the traditional one is that, instead of tackling or evading opponents, players engage in intense and thrilling slapping contests. This shift in focus adds a new layer of thrill and strategy to the game, as players aim to outsmart their opponents while delivering well-timed and forceful slaps.
|Rules
|Kabaddi
|Slap Kabbadi
|Number of players on each side
|7
|1
|Objective
|Score points
|Tap out opponent
|Time duration
|2 half of 20 minutes
|no time limit
|Chanting
|Kabaddi… Kabaddi
|none
|Slapping
|no
|Yes
The traditional kabaddi format features teams of seven players each, but slap kabaddi is a one-on-one sport. This change allows for a more intimate and intense experience, where players showcase their individual skills, agility, and presence of mind.
Pakistan’s new sport has got the internet talking
On Wednesday, the BBC posted a video on its Instagram account of people playing slap kabaddi. The video led to contrasting opinions, with some finding the sport amusing and others deeming it to be in poor taste.
What fighting style is this 😧 pic.twitter.com/D5mNAXEVwK— Woman of Wonder 🐳 (@WonderW97800751) June 29, 2023
Haji Tassawur, a kabaddi player from Pakistan explained the rules of the game to BBC and said, “The match is between two individuals. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point. Punches are fouls. You can slap your opponent as many times as you want, the number of slaps is not an issue.”
When discussing the popularity of the sport in Pakistan, he said, "People have a preference for the variant of kabaddi that involves slapping, rather than the traditional form. They find great amusement in watching these games, cheering and clapping enthusiastically. The matches held in our area attract a large audience."
He also said, "When I step into the ring, my thoughts are focused on God, and I strive to prevent both myself and my opponent from getting injured. It is considered a defeat if either of us sustains injuries."
Is this even a sport?
The strange thing about this twisted sport is that despite its popularity in Pakistan, no one seems to understand the entirety of its rules. All that is established is that the men involved should keep slapping each other either on the face or the chest until they tap out or until a victor is determined.
Also Read | India: Jharkhand court gives 10-year jail term to all convicted in 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case
The winner then gets the spoils in the form of money that he receives from the people around him.
Basically, slap kabaddi is not a sport, but just a regional variation of traditional kabaddi for people’s amusement and entertainment. It is a testament to the country’s love for the classic game of kabaddi.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.