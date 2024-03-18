Watch: Mob of 200 juveniles cheers as fistfight breaks out in California shopping centre
The Long Beach Police Department officials intervened and broke up the crowd, while an order to clear out the Pike Outlets centre was also issued.
Chaos erupted in a Long Beach shopping centre in California on Saturday (Mar 16) as over 200 juveniles gathered for a scheduled fight between an adult woman and a teen girl. A video showing the two girls in a fistfight has now gone viral on the internet, with the duo surrounded by a large group of teens. Many of them were recording the fight on their phones. The Long Beach Police Department officials intervened and broke up the crowd, while an order to clear out the Pike Outlets was also issued.
California - Long Beach Police Department forced to shut down The Pike Outlets on Saturday after a massive brawl broke out. pic.twitter.com/hwIF0XDeO2— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 17, 2024
The centre was closed at 6 pm and all store owners were asked to leave. “Attention in the area, the property is now closed by management,” Long Beach police said in a statement. “Anyone who remains in the area in 10 minutes will be subject to arrest for trespassing,” the statement added.
Shooting incident
Even as officials were responding to the incident at Long Beach, a shooting incident was reported nearby at The Promenade involving a juvenile, who had been shot in his lower body. The victim was rushed to the hospital.
It was not clear whether the juvenile was part of the crowd seen at Long Beach. Police have refrained from issuing further details.
Long Beach residents concerned
Long Beach residents have raised concerns following a recent surge in violence within the community. Over the weekend, a shooting incident took place in a densely populated area, although no one was injured.
This incident unfolded mere blocks away from another alarming event on March 11, where a food truck vendor narrowly escaped a fatal stabbing while coming to the aid of an elderly woman being robbed.
A week prior to the stabbing incident, another tragic incident unfolded at a Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant in Belmont Shore. A man, reportedly involved in a dispute while defending a group of individuals was fatally stabbed. Authorities later arrested the suspect at LAX, forcing the restaurant to reduce working hours by closing early every night.
