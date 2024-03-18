Watch: Mob of 200 juveniles cheers as fistfight breaks out in California shopping centre

Chaos erupted in a Long Beach shopping centre in California on Saturday (Mar 16) as over 200 juveniles gathered for a scheduled fight between an adult woman and a teen girl. A video showing the two girls in a fistfight has now gone viral on the internet, with the duo surrounded by a large group of teens. Many of them were recording the fight on their phones. The Long Beach Police Department officials intervened and broke up the crowd, while an order to clear out the Pike Outlets was also issued.

California - Long Beach Police Department forced to shut down The Pike Outlets on Saturday after a massive brawl broke out. pic.twitter.com/hwIF0XDeO2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 17, 2024 ×

The centre was closed at 6 pm and all store owners were asked to leave. “Attention in the area, the property is now closed by management,” Long Beach police said in a statement. “Anyone who remains in the area in 10 minutes will be subject to arrest for trespassing,” the statement added.