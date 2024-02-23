Watch: Massive fireball flashes in US night sky, cameras capture 'meteor magic'

The evening skies in major swathes of the United States and Canada were ignited by a glittering fireball on Wednesday (Feb 21), as a meteor entered the atmosphere of the Earth and immediately burned up.



More than 200 observers reported the dazzling display of meteors in 11 US states and Ontario, as per the data collected by the American Meteor Society. Most of those who spotted the meteor said that they saw it between 6:45 and 7 pm EST, according to the data, and most individual sightings had lasted from 1 to 7 1/2 seconds.



However, some of the reports claimed that the falling space rock was in the sky for some time before it disappeared. As per one report, the fireball was visible for 20 seconds in West Virginia.



The burst of light was captured by various cameras as it zoomed through the skies and various videos were shared on the social media platform.

As per the news station, additional sightings were also reported from farther north in Pennsylvania and into the Midwest. "Meteors are harmless and never hit the surface of the earth. Meteorites, on the other hand, do hit the earth before they burn up," said Topper Shutt, who is a meteorologist at WUSA, reported CBS News.