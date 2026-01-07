Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Russia once offered a bizarre 'Venezuela for Ukraine' deal, Trump ex-aide reveals. Watch

Russia once offered a bizarre 'Venezuela for Ukraine' deal, Trump ex-aide reveals. Watch

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 14:16 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 14:31 IST
Russia once offered a bizarre 'Venezuela for Ukraine' deal, Trump ex-aide reveals. Watch

Fiona Hill Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A resurfaced claim by Trump’s former Russia adviser suggests Moscow once floated a bizarre deal, ditch support for Venezuela in exchange for a free hand in Ukraine. The claim is going viral again after Maduro’s capture. Watch here

Russia, in recent days, has been very vocal about its support for Venezuela, especially since the United States, in a shock military raid, captured the South American nation's leader, Nicolas Maduro. However, as per Fiona Hill, Donald Trump's Former Deputy Assistant, Moscow once offered a “very strange swap arrangement between Venezuela and Ukraine”. Hill made the claim during a 2019 congressional hearing, and it is now once again going viral on social media.

Also read | 'Dictator' Trump threatens US midterms, confesses he could get impeached AGAIN

What does a Venezuela-Ukraine swap mean?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Hill, during Trump's first tenure, the Russians hinted that they would be willing to pull their support for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela for a price: A free hand in Ukraine.

During a Congressional hearing in 2019, she said that Russian officials repeatedly floated the idea of a "very strange swap arrangement between Venezuela and Ukraine".

Watch:

Trending Stories

At the time, she said that Russia pushed the idea using articles in Russian media that referred to the Monroe Doctrine - the 1823 declaration by the fifth US president, James Monroe, asserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere. A core idea behind American foreign policy for centuries, the US foreign policy stated that Europe should stay out of the Americas, and in turn, the US would stay out of Europe. The same doctrine was invoked by Trump to justify the Venezuela operation.

Also read | Trump claims Venezuela will give US millions of barrels of oil, Rodriguez says..

Hill's comments have resurfaced again and are being widely shared on social media following the US stealth mission against Maduro. Talking to AP, she repeated her claims and said, “Before there was a ‘hint hint, nudge nudge, wink wink, how about doing a deal?’ But nobody (in the US) was interested then.” At the time, as per AP, Hill, who was then Trump's senior adviser on Russia and Europe, told Russian officials “Ukraine and Venezuela are not related to each other.”

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics