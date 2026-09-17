/PUT DOWN your phone: This country is paying people to read books. Know why

What if reading a book for just 15 minutes a day could earn you money? Singapore is trying to get people to put down their phones and pick up books with a new government-backed initiative that rewards citizens for spending time reading.

The city-state has launched the ReadSG campaign, a five-year national programme designed to encourage reading habits among its population. The initiative was introduced earlier this month by Singapore's National Library Board (NLB).

The idea is simple. Participants read for at least 15 minutes, log their reading time on a government website and earn virtual coins that can later be converted into small cash rewards.

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Why does Singapore want people to read more?

The programme comes amid concerns over shrinking attention spans and the growing popularity of short-form digital content.

Singapore's 2024 National Reading Habits Study found a broader shift towards content that is short and easy to skim, rather than long-form reading that requires sustained attention.

The NLB says reading longer texts can help people develop critical thinking, understand different perspectives and use their imagination as they navigate an increasingly complex world.

“While short-form content helps us stay informed, long-form reading strengthens attention, critical thinking and imagination,” NLB chief Melissa Tam said in a statement cited by CNN.

“Ultimately, we want to see a nation of readers who are curious, thoughtful, discerning and equipped to navigate an increasingly complex world,” she added.

How does the ReadSG campaign work?

The programme encourages people to start with just 15 minutes of reading a day. Participants can log their reading sessions online and earn virtual coins.

A reading session of at least 15 minutes earns 20 virtual coins. However, participants can log only one qualifying session each day.

Once they accumulate enough coins, they can be converted into cash.

1,000 virtual coins = SG$1 (around US$0.80)

This means participants would need to complete a qualifying reading session for 50 days to earn SG$1.