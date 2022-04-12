New Jersey to start sale of Marijuana within a week, now adults can easily buy it for recreational use

1.5 years after New Jersey residents voted to legalise the sale of cannabis in the state, seven medical-marijuana companies have been given clearance to start selling their products to all adults.

As per a report by the New York Times, this move opens the door to New York’s first legal marijuana sales and makes New Jersey the second state on the East coast to fully authorise cannabis sales to adults.

For years, medical marijuana dispensaries in the state were only allowed to sell cannabis to people who had received permission from a doctor to use it for medicinal purposes.

Recreational adult-use sales will be allowed to begin as soon as each of the seven enterprises pays more than $1 million in costs linked with the increased licenses and meets other bureaucratic conditions.

Thirteen dispensaries have been approved across New Jersey, including six within a half-hour drive of New York City.

Only the seven existing medical marijuana companies, which are mostly operated by major multistate and international cannabis corporations, are affected by Monday's decision.

Acreage CCF New Jersey, Ascend Wellness, Columbia Care, Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries (GTI), TerrAscend, and Verano are the companies that were approved.

Smaller businesses looking to launch recreational cannabis shops in New Jersey have filed 327 retail license applications since March 15, but decisions on those applications will take at least another month. It will most likely take a year or more for the smaller retail stores to open.

On Monday, officials stated that each of the cannabis companies has proven that they had sufficient supply for both medical and recreational consumers. They risk daily fines of up to $10,000 if they fail to meet that requirement.

The companies also had to demonstrate that they had a strategy in place to ensure existing patients were not pushed away by the predicted rush of new clients.

Customers flocked to adult-use shops that opened in November 2018 in Massachusetts, the first state on the East Coast to allow recreational cannabis sales.

Following the approval of the additional licenses Dianna Houenou, the commission's chairwoman commented that she expects the same thing to happen in New Jersey too.

