Mission Majnu OTT Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna starrer full cast, trailer, plot & more

In Mission Majnu, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra plays an Indian intelligence operative who oversees a clandestine operation on Pakistani soil in the movie, which is set in the 1970s. The spy-thriller movie, which is based on actual events, explores one of India's most significant historical missions. The recently released trailer begins with a Parmeet Sethi-played figure pleading with the prime minister of India to locate the nuclear site in Pakistan immediately. He advises using a covert operative to acquire information. Sidharth portrays the undercover agent who travels to and from important locations to inform India. As part of Sidharth's cover story, Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of his wife in the movie.

Mission Majnu release date

The release date of the movie was postponed a couple of times earlier however, this Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna starrer spy-thriller release dates are now locked. Mission Majnu will get released on OTT platforms on 20 January 2023. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the OTT platform. The movie was earlier set to release in the month of June.

Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna, full cast

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie stars Kumud Mishra, Mir Sarwar, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi and Zakir Hussain. This is the debut of the movie. The film is produced by RSVP and GBA. Mission Majnu is written by Parveez Shaikh, Sumit Batheja and Aseem Arrora.

Mission Majnu Plot

Mission Majnu takes you back in time to learn about one of India's most significant missions. It is based on actual events. The action-packed storyline has mixed feelings of love, devotion, sacrifice, and betrayal. The movie will keep you hinged on TV as one wrong move might make or destroy the mission. It is said that Mission Majnu is the secret tale of India's most successful clandestine operation.

Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu

Bollywood celebrity Sidharth Malhotra said he was quite excited about Mission Majnu release since it will be his first time playing a spy. He added that Mission Majnu shows India's most thrilling covert mission which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. As the movie is all set to release this month Sidharth Malhotra said, he is confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Thank God.

Where to watch?

One can watch the Bollywood movie Mission Majnu on OTT platform Netflix.