Meet the world’s oldest living person; a survivor of two world wars, 1918 flu, Spanish civil war and Covid-19

A US-born great-grandmother of Spain has become the world’s oldest living person, the Guinness World Records declared Wednesday. The woman, Branyas Morera, is 115 years old and is in good health. Morera grabbed the title following the death of 118-year-old French nun Lucile Randon on Tuesday. Guinness World Records performed document verification process and interviewed the family members of Morera before she was declared the oldest human being alive on earth. She is a resident of the town of Olot in northeastern Spain for the past two decades. She is believed to have survived the two world wars, the 1918 flu, the 1936 Spanish civil war and Covid-19.

Branyas Morera’s health status

Branyas Morera’s daughter, 78-year-old Rosa Moret, has attributed her mother’s longevity to her genetics. Moret claims her mother has never been hospitalised, never broke her bones and doesn’t feel any pain. She continues to live a healthy life.

Watch: A Spanish grandmother become the world’s oldest living person

Branyas Morera’s life details

Morera was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907. Eight years after her birth, her family decided to move to Spain in 1915 during World War 1. In 1931, she married a doctor, and the couple lived together for decades until the husband died at the age of 72. She has three children, 11 grandchildren and as many great-grandchildren.

Shortly after her 113th birthday, Morera was diagnosed with Covid-19 after which she was quarantined at her care home in Olot. However, she made a quick recovery.