A Japanese man being called "Praise Uncle," with $38,000 gambling debts, has become the talk of the town for his "passionate praising services" on Japanese streets. The 43-year-old was featured in the Japanese newspaper Asahi. A video of the man has been circulating on social media platforms showing him holding a sign that reads “I will praise you passionately". For his not-so-normal service, he often gets tips from people. Each day he compliments over 30 people on the road and makes $60.

In his multiple interviews with news outlets, he claimed that he fell into the grip of pachinko and gambling when he was 18. This habit led him to a pile of debts. His problems further accelerated when he lost his father and was even unable to pay the mortgage, which made his family lose their house.

In 2022, he left his job, having $4 in his account, to become a street performer. However, he did not have any conventional skills like singing, dancing, or magic tricks. So, he chose a unique path, complimenting people.

In the viral video, he was seen praising a girl on a Tokyo street by calling her “lively, broad-minded, tender and captivating". After receiving the compliments, the girl smiled and offered him a 94 US cents as tip.

“At 19, you are so mature yet still youthful," he was seen complimenting a teenager.

"Praise Uncle" has said that complimenting strangers on the road is a challenging task, as sometimes people dealing with job loss and depression burst into tears.

“When others feel joy, I feel happy too. That is why I have continued this for three years," he told the South China Morning Post.

(With inputs from agencies)