/Lack of market research or tone-deaf? Chinese shopping site AliExpress sells 'Lord Jagannath doormat’ online, devotees outraged

Be it trending or viral, the internet has space for everything, but then comes a fine line which separates art from other emotions attached to it. In one such episode, Chinese app AliExpress has ‘Lord Jagannath Mandala Art Doormat’ on its portal. Now, an artwork of the revered Indian deity on sale would have done no harm, but selling a doormat is what agitated devotees. This item on sale has made many furious have taken to their social media account to express outrage. Some have asked the online shopping site to take the item down, for it's not only hurting sentiments but is also disrespecting the culture and religious beliefs.

In a diverse country like India, culture and heritage are an integral part of art. The Jagannath temple in the eastern state of Odisha is also one of the four important pilgrimage sites, which sees thousands of devotees through the year. Is it lack of market research or it's just being tone-deaf to culture? As the product description clearly says, ‘Lord Jagannath’, so it was clear it's an image of a deity, then what could the reason possibly be?

“You are selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity worshipped by Hindus across the world. Take it down immediately. This is a shameful act of disrespect by AliExpress,” wrote Anshul Saxena, an X user.

Another user, Manisha Singh, called to boycott the portal, she wrote, "SHOCKING: Lord Jagannath on a DOORMAT? AliExpress is selling doormats featuring the sacred image of Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity in Sanatan Dharma. Take it down immediately. This is a shameful act of disrespect by AliExpress. Millions worship Him daily. Placing His face on a mat to step on is not just offensive, it's civilizational sacrilege. #BoycottAliExpress"