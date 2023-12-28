In Brazil, you'll get discount on burgers if a face recognition tech thinks you are hungover

Festive season is here and along with proper-proper family time, boozy parties are also happening everywhere. Hangover is a real pain, but next to nobody thinks of tomorrow during the fun and frolic on the previous night. If you are in Brazil, you may be in luck as if a facial recognition tech deems you drunk enough. Because then, you'll get discount on burgers.

Media reports say that Brazil wing of fast-food chain Burger King has come up with this marketing trick. All a (probably drunk) person has to do is stand in front of the camera and let the face recognition tech take a good look at you. If the technology declares you to be drunk, you'll get some discount on the burgers.

A video of this offer was spotted and reported by Marketing Drive.

So far so good. The offer has enough amusement factor to make people try it (and subsequently boost sales of the fast food chain). But the larger point, still looming, is whether facial recognition tech accurate and adaptive enough to tick all boxes of what's proper.

It has been widely reported in media that while facial recognition technology may work fine in case of people with caucasian features, it bungles up things in case of people of colour. As AI begins to truly become a topic of discussion, and of predictions of dystopian future, the face recognition is still found to be inadequate to detect emotions accurately with 100 per cent certainty. Despite the claims by dozens of tech companies, facial recognition tech is yet to develop fully.

But if you are keen for some discount on burgers, you can go to Brazil and get sloshed before January 2 because that's the last date of the marketing campaign currently being run by the fast-food giant.