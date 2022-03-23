Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID, trolled after requesting movie suggestions 

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Mar 23, 2022, 01:02 PM(IST)

Hillary Clinton Photograph:( Twitter )

Clinton said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative and is also feeling fine. He is quarantining until the Clinton household is "fully in the clear," she tweeted.

Hillary Clinton, the former US Secretary of State, tweeted Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The former senator and presidential candidate claimed she is feeling great despite some mild cold symptoms. 

"I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," Clinton tweeted. "Please get vaccinated and boost if you haven't already!"

However, she was mocked on Twitter after asking for movie recommendations for her and her husband to watch while they were quarantined at home after receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Juanita Broaddrick, who publicly accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 while he was Arkansas' attorney general, persuaded the former first lady to give her husband her book about the alleged incident instead of watching a movie.

Others suggested "The Plot Against the President," a documentary by filmmaker Amanda Milius that promises to show evidence of a conspiracy against former President Trump.

