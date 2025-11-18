Dara Singh Randhawa, one of the most favourite wrestlers of India, was born on November 19, 1928. Undefeated throughout his career, he has brought immense pride to the nation on the international wrestling stage. Beyond the ring, Dara Singh has also gained his fame as a Bollywood actor and a Punjabi film producer. The 83-year-old legendary wrestler passed away on July 12, 2012, in Mumbai.

Here are 10 incredible facts about the actor who played Hanuman in Ramayan:

1. Dara Singh (1928–2012) began as a champion wrestler, holding titles like Rustam-e-Punjab, Rustam-e-Hind, and winning the World Wrestling Championship by defeating Lou Thesz in 1968.

2. Hailing from Dharmuchak, Punjab, he stood 6'2" and weighed over 130 kg, renowned for his immense strength and athleticism, and had bigger body measurements than most Indian wrestlers at that time.

3. His wrestling debut was in 1948, and he retired undefeated in 1983, having fought over 500 professional matches without a single loss. In 1947, he visited Singapore, where he was crowned the Champion of Malaysia after defeating Tarlok Singh.

4. At the age of 26, he became the National Wrestling Champion in 1954. He also became the Commonwealth Champion in 1959 by defeating favourites such as King Kong, George Gordienko and John Desilva. And also became the World Champion by defeating America's Lou Thesz in 1968.

5. Dara Singh debuted in Hindi cinema in the 1950s, acting in over 100 films in multiple languages, often cast in action roles. He rose to national icon status portraying Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial Ramayan (1987-88), with audiences revering him as the “real” Hanuman.

6. At age 60, he initially hesitated to play Hanuman, but director Ramanand Sagar insisted after a dream “directed by God.” Dara Singh’s sincere performance led to people worshipping him as Hanuman.

7. He was the first sportsman nominated to the Rajya Sabha, serving as a parliamentarian (2003–09) for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

8. Dara Singh also produced and directed movies, notably contributing to Punjabi, Hindi, and Tamil cinema. Some of his most popular movies are Sikander-e-Aazam, Rustom-E-Baghdad, Watan Se Door, Daada, Sher Dil, and Raaka, and in more recent times, Kal Ho Na Ho and Jab We Met.

9. He published his autobiography, “Meri Aatma Katha,” and was honoured with India’s Best Actor Award for ‘Jagga’ (1964).