/Fearing being killed by sexually aggressive females, male tarantulas evolve extra long genitals

Scientists have discovered four new species of tarantulas in the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa. The unique thing about these creatures is their extra-long genitalia located at the front of their mouth. The creatures use this body part, known as palps, to mate with the female tarantulas. Researchers say this is the longest-ever palp ever seen in tarantulas. It is believed that the tarantulas have evolved these enormous genitals to protect themselves from the fierce female tarantulas while mating. The other half of these spiders are known to be pretty aggressive and are even capable of killing the male tarantulas. The study was led by Dr Alireza Zamani of the University of Turku, who said that the new species is so different from its closest relative that they had to "establish an entirely new genus to classify them". The tarantulas have been named Satyrex, after a part-man, part-beast figure in Greek mythology with exceptionally large genitalia. "Rex" in the name means king. The tarantulas might be afraid of the female spiders, but at least their name doesn't give away their secret. The study aptly named “Size matters: a new genus of tarantula with the longest male palps” has been published in the journal ZooKeys.