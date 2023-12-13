Donald Trump is Selling scraps of his 'really good' mug shot suit to raise funds

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, is selling pieces of the suit he wore when he had his mug shot taken at an Atlanta jail in August 2023.

On Tuesday, Trump announced on his Truth Social website that he was releasing a third set of digital trading cards of himself for $99 each. The former US president added that anyone who buys 47 cards will get a scrap of the suit he wore when he got booked in Georgia for racketeering charges. They will also receive an invitation to Mar-a-Lago dinner, he added.

The decision to sell pieces of his mug shot suit might be the right decision for Trump, as he has already raised $7.1 million for the mug shot merchandise in only a few days after his booking photo was released in August, reported Politico.

However, the cards Trump is selling on his website exist only in the digital realm as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Anyone who buys 47 cards will receive a physical trading card, the ad on the website says. After being arrested on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, he plans to send a piece of the suit he wore to the Fulton County Jail.

The ad copy on his website, CollectTrumpCards.com, said the mug shot edition of the cards represented a historical moment as it was the first time a US president had his mug shot taken.

"Trump has a furrowed brow with a determined gaze which says he'll never surrender," the ad noted. "His card is not just a keepsake; it's a piece of history and a testament to resilience. It stands as a symbol of President Trump's unwavering commitment and enduring dedication to the American Dream," it said further.

Trump also posted a video with the Truth Social promo. In the video, he said, "It was a great suit, believe me! A really good suit! It's all cut up, and you’re going to get a piece of it."

However, the mug shot series is not the only way Trump plans to raise funds. He is also selling mug-shot wrapping paper and Christmas stockings. The 21-inch by 39-inch "Never Surrender" wrapping paper costs $35. It is filled with black-and-white images of Trump's mug shot photoshopped with a Santa hat.