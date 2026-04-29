/Donald Trump image to appear in limited-edition US passports to mark America's 250th Anniversary

The image of Donald Trump is set to appear in a limited edition of US passports, marking another unusual break from long-standing tradition as his administration continues placing his personal branding on federal institutions. The US Department of State confirmed it will issue a special passport edition to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. A Fox News report, later reshared by a State Department spokesperson, showed a design featuring Trump’s image overlaid on the Declaration of Independence, along with his signature. Another version highlighted portraits of the Founding Fathers.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion," said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott. Officials added that the commemorative passports would be issued at no additional cost. Such a move is highly unusual in modern democracies, where passports typically feature historical or cultural imagery rather than living political leaders. Current US passports include depictions of the Moon landing and landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty.

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Since returning to the office, Trump has increasingly placed his image and branding on federal institutions. Several government buildings in Washington have displayed banners featuring him, while he has also rebranded institutions such as the Kennedy Center and the former US Institute of Peace. The Treasury Department has also confirmed that Trump’s signature will appear on U.S. currency, another unprecedented development. By contrast, countries such as the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations feature the reigning monarch, King Charles III, on currency as a non-political head of state. King Charles was meeting Trump in Washington during his state visit.