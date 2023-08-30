Burger King sued for allegedly exaggerating size of Whopper Burger in advertisements

Miami-headquartered fast food chain Burger King will face a lawsuit that accuses it of exaggerating the size of its Whopper burger on the menus.

The lawsuit asserts that the fast-food giant deceives its actual and potential customers by portraying the burger with a larger patty and overflowing ingredients.

Burger King has countered the claims and have denounced them as baseless.

In a similar discourse, rivals McDonald's and Wendy's are also grappling with comparable legal actions.

Burger King faces class-action lawsuit

The lawsuit against Burger King, presented as a class action, says that the Whopper's appearance is inflated by 35 per cent, and that it features more than double the meat compared to the actual serving.

Burger King previously argued that exact replication of the image was unnecessary.

While accepting the lawsuit, the US District Judge Roy Altman deferred to jurors to ascertain what is reasonable.

Following the ruling, a Burger King spokesperson told the BBC that the flame-grilled beef patties depicted in advertising mirror those served nationwide.

The Whopper is touted on the Burger King website as "the burger to rule them all," featuring a genuinely meaty beef patty and other ingredients.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell faced a US lawsuit alleging their pizzas and wraps contained only half the advertised fillings.

Last year, a New York resident initiated a class-action lawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's, accusing them of unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuit argued that the burgers presented in their marketing were at least 15 per cent larger than their real-life counterparts.

In the United Kingdom, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a 2010 complaint concerning an advert for one of Burger King's chicken burgers.

