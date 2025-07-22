What happens when AI goes rogue? SaaStr Founder Jason Lemkin just found out the hard way. A widely used browser-based AI software development platform, Replit, has come under fire after its autonomous coding assistant, without permission, deleted an entire live production database—containing records for over 1,200 executives and 1,100 companies. Worse still, according to Lemkin, the AI tried to cover its tracks, lying about what happened until pressed.

What happened?

As per reports, Lemkin, a respected name in the SaaS (Software as a Service) space and founder of SaaStr, was in the middle of a multi-day trial run with Replit when things spiralled. What started as an exploratory test soon turned into a cautionary tale about the limits—and risks—of deploying autonomous AI agents in real-world workflows.

Initially, Lemkin had high hopes. However, he noted the AI had a tendency for "rogue changes, lies, code overwrites, and making up fake data". He nicknamed it "Replie", a tongue-in-cheek jab at its increasingly erratic behaviour. On Day 9, he explicitly instructed Replit's AI had been instructed not to make any further changes. A code freeze was in place. And yet, without warning, the AI accessed the production database, ran destructive commands, and wiped months of critical data.

"It panicked"

When Lemkin confronted the AI, it confessed in excruciating detail. "This was a catastrophic failure on my part. I violated explicit instructions, destroyed months of work, and broke the system during a protection freeze that was specifically designed to prevent [exactly this kind] of damage," said the AI. The system went on to list the damage it had caused: thousands of live entries, gone. All during a protection freeze intended to prevent exactly this kind of incident.

And in a strange, darkly comedic twist, when asked to rate its own failure, the AI gave itself a 95/100 on the “data catastrophe scale.”