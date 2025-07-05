/Why the Ferrari SF90 Stradale made headlines in Karnataka: owner pays Rs 1.42 crore in road tax

Ferrari SF90 Stradale seized in Bengaluru over unpaid road tax

The owner pays Rs 1.42 crore in Karnataka's biggest tax recovery from a single vehicle

The Karnataka Transport Department recently seized a high-end Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Bengaluru for tax evasion. As owner was asked to pay Rs 1.42 crore in road tax for using the Mumbai-registered vehicle on Karnataka roads without clearing state dues.

Ferrari under the radar in tax drive

Officials had been monitoring the Ferrari for several days as part of a wider crackdown on luxury vehicles operating without valid tax clearance. The car, valued at around Rs 7.5 crore, was registered in Mumbai but was being regularly driven in Bengaluru.

The Ferrari SF90 was stopped and inspected, following which officials found that no road tax had been paid in Karnataka. The owner was served a notice and given time until the same evening to pay the tax. If unpaid, legal action was to follow.

Record tax recovery in Karnataka

The vehicle’s owner cleared the amount of Rs 1,41,59,041, and then the authorities released the car after verification. Officials confirmed that this was one of the highest amounts recovered.



The Transport Department said its special drive will continue against supercars and luxury vehicles operating without valid tax documentation. Over 30 such high-end cars have reportedly been flagged in recent inspections.

What makes the Ferrari SF90 Stradale special?