/Why the Ferrari SF90 Stradale made headlines in Karnataka: owner pays Rs 1.42 crore in road tax

The Ferrari SF90 was seized in Bengaluru for not paying road tax. The Mumbai-registered car had to pay Rs 1.42 crore to get it back. This is part of a crackdown on luxury cars without local tax in Karnataka.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale seized in Bengaluru over unpaid road tax
The owner pays Rs 1.42 crore in Karnataka's biggest tax recovery from a single vehicle
The Karnataka Transport Department recently seized a high-end Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Bengaluru for tax evasion. As owner was asked to pay Rs 1.42 crore in road tax for using the Mumbai-registered vehicle on Karnataka roads without clearing state dues.
Officials had been monitoring the Ferrari for several days as part of a wider crackdown on luxury vehicles operating without valid tax clearance. The car, valued at around Rs 7.5 crore, was registered in Mumbai but was being regularly driven in Bengaluru.
The Ferrari SF90 was stopped and inspected, following which officials found that no road tax had been paid in Karnataka. The owner was served a notice and given time until the same evening to pay the tax. If unpaid, legal action was to follow.
The vehicle’s owner cleared the amount of Rs 1,41,59,041, and then the authorities released the car after verification. Officials confirmed that this was one of the highest amounts recovered.
The Transport Department said its special drive will continue against supercars and luxury vehicles operating without valid tax documentation. Over 30 such high-end cars have reportedly been flagged in recent inspections.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is one of the most powerful cars in the world. It comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine combined with three electric motors, delivering a total of 986 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h.