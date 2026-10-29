/When 'sounds right' is not good enough: Engineering AI that earns a place in the decision loop

There is a high probability that most enterprise AI projects will not fail on the demo. They falter somewhere between what is right and what is right for the business. A model can generate fluent and confident text when trained on a pilot, but it may not perform well if it is used as a component of a real decision, if it hasn't been trained on what constitutes "correct" for a particular company's orders, backlogs, and their rules about service levels. Now, for all of these years, Sandeep Nutakki has wandered in that void and he is blunt. The problem of moving AI from a trial run to a trusted production decision system is not, fundamentally, a modeling issue. It's a systems issue.

Nutakki is a senior AI and data engineering practitioner with more than seven years across enterprise-scale organizations, including a major international airline and a global e-commerce and logistics company before his current work at an AI-native data-engineering firm. The throughline of his career is not a single product. It is the discipline of making machine output trustworthy enough that operations teams will act on it. That discipline lives at the intersection of three forces that constantly pull against each other: accuracy, speed, and business impact.

Those three forces are why so many promising systems stall. A team can push accuracy higher by adding validation, retrieval, and review, but every layer adds latency. It can chase speed by simplifying the pipeline, but a faster wrong answer is worse than a slow one when a fulfillment decision is on the line. And neither accuracy nor speed counts as impact until the output changes what the business does. Balancing the three is the real engineering work, and Nutakki has built the pieces that make the balance hold.

The first force is accuracy, and his answer to it is to treat evaluation as a built-in component rather than a final checkpoint. At the AI-native company, he contributed to an evaluation harness that scores agent-generated SQL and narrative answers against structured ground-truth answers.

The harness does not ask whether the output reads well. It asks whether the output matches what the business already knows to be true. "Benchmark AI outputs against business ground truth from day one," Nutakki says. "Treat evaluation as a first-class component, not a final QA step." That shift, from human eyeball grading to a structured judging loop, is what lets a team tell the difference between a system that is improving and one that is merely sounding more confident.

Accuracy of that kind depends on a less visible layer: the semantic alignment between plain-language questions and enterprise data. Concepts like order status, backlog, and service-level definition do not map cleanly onto a general model's reasoning, because each company encodes them differently. Nutakki's approach is to treat that mapping as infrastructure, an enforced contract between the business and the model, rather than something coaxed out through prompt wording. At his current company he has validated more than 100 AI and semantic functions against enterprise domain objects and expected outcomes, the unglamorous work that keeps a confident answer honest.

The second force is speed, and it is where many evaluation-heavy systems quietly collapse. Checking output against ground truth at the scale modern models operate at can mean assembling enormous prompts and running thousands of comparisons. Nutakki worked on an evaluation harness that runs those comparisons in parallel and uses adaptive token-budget handling to keep very large prompts within a model's context limits, so that thoroughness does not become a bottleneck. He has applied the same instinct to execution itself. Instead of one monolithic prompt that does everything at once, he favors composable execution, where a business question is decomposed into discrete, governed steps. "Prefer composable execution over monolithic prompts," he says. The payoff is practical: behavior becomes inspectable, individual steps can be swapped, and the system stays safe to change while it is running in production.

The third force, business impact, is the one that decides whether any of it mattered. Impact, in Nutakki's framing, is governed correctness rather than a headline metric. He is deliberate about this. Rather than cite revenue figures he cannot verify in writing, he points to the outcomes he can stand behind: more reliable, more consistent, more governable AI-assisted workflows. At the e-commerce and logistics operation and the airline earlier in his career, that meant turning large volumes of operational data into consistent, trusted inputs so that downstream reporting and business decisions rested on the same definitions. At the AI-native firm, it means deciding whether a pilot is ready to move into production at all.

Holding the three forces together requires one more thing that is easy to skip and expensive to retrofit: a safety envelope built before the system scales. Nutakki contributed to an event-driven agent orchestration platform with a fail-closed design, input and tool-argument validation, tenant isolation for artifacts and audit data, and cross-module guards that stop new code from silently bypassing tenant-safe paths. The logic is simple. Input validation, tenant isolation, and architectural guards are far cheaper to design in than to bolt on once agents are already wired into live systems. A system that is fast and accurate but not safe to operate never earns a place in the decision loop.

What ties Nutakki's work together is a refusal to let fluency stand in for fitness. The next wave of enterprise AI, in his view, will not be won by whichever model is strongest this quarter. It will be won by the teams that engineer the surrounding system well. That means evaluation that benchmarks against business truth. It means execution that stays composable and inspectable, and safety that is designed in from the start. And it means a semantic layer that forces model output to respect how the business operates.