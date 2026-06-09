/Seems like fiction, but it's not: Know how these Apple AI features could completely change how you use your iPhone

For years, Apple's Siri felt like something that wasn't getting major updates. But at WWDC 2026, Apple showed that what was earlier fiction and ideas are now real. They unveiled the next generation of Apple Intelligence, introducing a redesigned Siri AI and several new features designed to make everyday tasks faster and easier. According to Apple, the goal is not simply to add AI to the iPhone but to make the device understand users better and help them complete tasks with less effort.

Some of the features announced during the event may sound futuristic, but many could soon become part of daily life for millions of iPhone users.

Siri can now understand what is on your screen

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One of the biggest announcements at WWDC 2026 was the launch of the new Siri AI. Previously, Siri could answer questions or perform basic actions. Now, Apple says Siri can understand what is happening on your screen and use that information to help you.

For example, if a friend sends an address through Messages, users can simply ask Siri to add it to a contact card. If someone shares flight details, Siri can save the information or help organise travel plans.

According to Apple, Siri can also understand references from previous conversations, making interactions feel more natural and reducing the need to repeat information. Your iPhone can find information you forgot existed. Almost everyone has experienced the frustration of trying to find an old message, email, photo or document.

Apple's new AI tools aim to solve that problem.

During WWDC 2026, Apple demonstrated how Siri can search across messages, emails, notes and files using natural language. Instead of remembering where information is stored, users can simply describe what they are looking for. For example, a user could ask, "Find the restaurant my friend recommended last month," and Siri could search through conversations to locate the answer.

The feature could save users significant time as digital information continues to grow across devices.

AI can perform actions across multiple apps

One of the most interesting upgrades announced by Apple involves cross-app actions. According to the company, Siri can now complete tasks that involve multiple applications at the same time.

For instance, a user might ask Siri to find a photo, edit it, attach it to an email and send it to a specific contact. Instead of manually switching between apps, the assistant can handle much of the process automatically. Industry experts believe this capability moves Siri closer to becoming a true AI assistant rather than simply a voice-controlled tool.

Visual Intelligence gets smarter

Apple also expanded its Visual Intelligence technology. The feature allows users to point their camera at objects, places, products or documents and receive useful information instantly. For example, users could identify landmarks, gather information about products, extract details from posters or add event information directly to their calendars. Apple says Visual Intelligence is designed to help users interact with the world around them more naturally through their iPhone camera.

AI photo editing becomes easier

The Photos app is receiving several new AI-powered features. Users can now make edits using simple instructions instead of complicated editing tools. For example, someone could ask the app to remove an unwanted object, improve lighting or create a different visual style. The AI system then handles much of the editing process automatically. According to Apple, these tools are designed to help ordinary users create better photos without requiring professional editing skills.

Live translation helps break language barriers

Another major announcement was expanded live translation capabilities. Apple says the feature can translate messages, FaceTime conversations and phone calls in real time. This means two people speaking different languages can communicate more easily without needing a separate translation app. As international travel and global communication continue to grow, live translation could become one of the most practical AI features introduced by Apple.

Smarter suggestions throughout the day

Apple Intelligence is also becoming more proactive. The system can now provide personalised recommendations based on context, location, schedules and daily habits. For example, it may suggest leaving earlier for a meeting if traffic conditions change or remind users about important tasks based on conversations and calendar events. Unlike traditional notifications, these suggestions are designed to be more relevant to what users are doing at a specific moment.

Privacy remains a major focus