Meta announces departure of India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal, Whatsapp India head Abhijit Bose

A Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday (November 15) that WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms Inc's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal have resigned from their positions. The news of departure comes in the same week when Meta announced a lay-off of 11,000 workers across the globe.

Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, said in a statement: "I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first head of WhatsApp in India."

"His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we're excited to continue helping advance India's digital transformation," Cathcart added.

The charge of Meta India Public Policy has been given to Shivnath Thukral, who currently serves as Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India.

In a reference to the layoffs, Bose said in a social media post that the week has been a tough one for all teams at WhatsApp.

He said: "Amidst all of this, I just shared some news with our WhatsApp and India teams. It has been planned for a while, but given the events last week, we wanted to hold this back so we could focus on supporting those impacted last week."

He also mentioned that he will be joining "the entrepreneurial world" after a small break.

Earlier this month, Ajit Mohan quit as Meta's India head after four years in the job. He joined rival company Snap Inc.

Manesh Mahatme, the head of WhatsApp's India payment business, also quit a couple of months back to join Amazon India.

The spokesperson, however, says that the recent resignations were not part of the mass layoffs.

