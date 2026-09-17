/Google DeepMind launches new institute to study how AGI could change society

Google DeepMind has launched a new research institute focused on one of artificial intelligence’s biggest unanswered questions: what happens to society if artificial general intelligence, or AGI, becomes a reality?

The DeepMind Institute will bring together researchers from Google DeepMind and outside organisations to examine the potential effects of advanced AI on the economy, science and everyday life. The launch comes as the AI industry faces a growing debate over safety, regulation and how quickly frontier systems should advance. Google DeepMind says the institute is intended to encourage research and discussion rather than promote a single view of the future.

What will the DeepMind Institute study?

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The institute will examine questions that go beyond building more capable AI models.

Its research areas include economic policy in an AGI-driven world, how AI systems explain their reasoning, access to advanced AI across different regions and the potential impact of AI on human wellbeing.

The initiative is being led by Shane Legg, Google DeepMind’s co-founder and chief AGI scientist, as managing editor. Google senior vice president James Manyika and DeepMind co-founder and chair Demis Hassabis are also involved in its leadership. Hassabis said he and Legg had discussed AGI’s possible impact on the economy, science and society for more than 20 years.

He said the new institute would expand that work through interdisciplinary research and help generate the discussion needed as AI develops.

DeepMind says researchers may disagree

One notable feature of the institute is its acknowledgement that there may not be a single answer to how advanced AI should be developed or managed. In its introductory material, Hassabis, Manyika and Legg said Google, Google DeepMind and researchers elsewhere could reach different conclusions as evidence changes.

The aim, therefore, is not simply to predict the future. It is to study the possible consequences of AGI and give researchers, policymakers and the wider public more information about the choices ahead. Google DeepMind already describes AGI as a potential major transformation for society, while its research has explored possible pathways from human-level AGI towards more advanced forms of machine intelligence.

Why is this happening now?

The timing is significant.