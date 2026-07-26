/Forget typing and clicking: OpenAI wants a ‘Jarvis’-like ChatGPT that works across your devices

ChatGPT may not remain something you open on a phone or computer for much longer. OpenAI president Greg Brockman says the company is “very interested” in bringing deeper ChatGPT integration to smart glasses and other wearable devices, potentially putting its AI assistant directly into products people carry or wear throughout the day.

Speaking at a media briefing in New York, Brockman said OpenAI believes its AI interface should eventually be “available on all devices”. The idea goes beyond simply putting the existing ChatGPT app on another screen. OpenAI wants an AI assistant that can understand what users want, interact with software and complete tasks for them.

OpenAI wants to build a ‘Jarvis’-like assistant

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Brockman compared the broader vision to Jarvis, the fictional AI assistant used by Tony Stark in the Iron Man universe. OpenAI already has some of the technology needed to move in this direction. Its Codex tools can perform computer-based tasks and interact with software. Brockman believes this could eventually change how people use computers altogether. “I think we’re just going to realise this phase of us, like, clicking things and typing things, it was a phase,” he said. Instead, users could increasingly tell an AI what they want done and allow the agent to handle the steps itself.

Why smart glasses could matter for ChatGPT

Wearables could make such an assistant far more useful. Smart glasses equipped with cameras and microphones can potentially give AI visual and audio context about a user's surroundings. Instead of pulling out a phone, a person could simply speak to the assistant. However, deeper integration requires new technology. Wearables can need continuous background access and different APIs from those designed for conventional phone or desktop apps. Brockman said OpenAI's work on such APIs remains at an early stage.

OpenAI is also building its own hardware

The wearable push does not mean OpenAI has abandoned plans for its own device.