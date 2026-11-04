/Behind the cart: How front-end engineering shapes modern retail experiences

Most of the time, when a shopper clicks “add to cart,” he or she is silently trusting the retailer. The item has to be in stock. The price has to match the stated price, and any applicable discount has to apply. The page loading process can’t be slow. The checkout button needs to feel reliable. All of these processes happen without fail because of the work of front-end engineering, which is the layer of software that many retailers’ customers don't even realise exists and interact with on almost every click.

Mounica Reddy Singireddy has spent over nine years working on that layer for several large retail and e-commerce platforms. In terms of scope, Mounica's perspective of the role is broader than most. She views the front end of the system as not merely being an aesthetic layer on top of the system but instead as the intersection of customer expectation, performance, accessibility, business rules and the backend. "The shopping cart may appear to be just a small portion of the overall retail experience," she explains, "but it represents a complete engineering system."

That engineering system is becoming increasingly difficult to create. Retail interfaces used to display the same content to all visitors. Today, retail interfaces dynamically update content based on user-specific information such as coupons, recommendations, membership offers and inventory availability at local stores. Each feature creates branches in logic that determine what a user sees on their screen; each branch presents opportunities for slow load times, errors and blocking users from completing tasks. Therefore, the engineering challenge today is not solely to make a visually appealing page. Rather, the challenge is creating pages that are dynamic, fast, accurate and accessible to all users.

In addition to meeting that challenge on high-traffic sites (including a major United States-based digital grocery retailer), Mounica has created customer-facing features utilising modern component frameworks alongside automation testing that identifies issues prior to reaching the consumer. This isn't about neatness. If a grocery retailer's shopping cart fails or displays incorrect pricing information, it doesn't represent a small bug. It represents a lost sale and lost customer. Automated testing is designed to prevent these issues from appearing on production sites.

Mounica’s work also gives her responsibility for managing the work of other engineers. At a leading telecommunications retail application, she worked as a development leader - outlining the technical strategy, establishing timeline estimates, and directing the development team through delivery. In that capacity, she developed a library of reusable UI elements that allowed developers to build new features without having to re-write existing ones. Additionally, she established continuous monitoring capabilities that allowed the team to identify performance related issues as they occurred - rather than waiting for complaints from customers. Mounica has often found herself developing the skills of the engineers around her as much as writing code.

A common theme throughout all aspects of her job is Accessibility. While many organizations treat accessibility as an after-thought and address it as a compliance issue – Mounica firmly believes that accessibility must be built into software development from inception – not bolted on at the conclusion of a project. If done properly, accessibility should be virtually invisible – if done poorly, it becomes both costly and ultimately unsuccessful. That conviction influences how she develops code - not simply how she reviews it.

Additionally, Mounica has handled some of the less glamorous emergency situations that need to be addressed in order to keep businesses running. When a commonly-used browser became obsolete, a fleet management application dependent on it had the potential of simply ceasing operation. Mounica successfully migrated the application to current browsers and tested it across multiple environments - ensuring that individuals reliant upon the application were unaware of any disruption. Smoothly completed migrations rarely receive media attention.

As a result of this work - and as an advocate for the way software teams should function - Mounica clearly states that front-end engineers should participate in initial product and technical conversations - not wait until they've received finalized requirements for implementation. By participating early in the conversation process, front-end engineers can identify usability-related issues, accessibility-related issues, performance-related issues and reuse-related issues while they are still inexpensive to resolve - whereas if they wait until later stages of the development cycle, they'll find themselves inheriting problematic decision-making.

To support her argument, Mounica has written numerous technical articles on topics including early front-end engagement; cloud-friendly UI architectures; and the true cost of technical debt within legacy systems.

With respect to Artificial Intelligence (AI), currently attracting attention from virtually every engineering organisation, Mounica takes a measured approach toward AI. She feels that legitimate uses exist for AI in assisting in coding; generating test cases; producing documentation; identifying accessibility corrections; and finding bugs. However, she notes that AI does not possess the ability to displace judgment regarding business context, design-system governance and long-term maintainability. She views AI as a productivity tool that operates synergistically with experienced engineers - not in lieu of them.