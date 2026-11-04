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US midterm elections: Donald Trump enters 'lame-duck presidency' era. What does it mean?

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Nov 04, 2026, 15:29 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2026, 15:29 IST
US midterm elections: Donald Trump enters 'lame-duck presidency' era. What does it mean?

Donald Trump now holds weakened political power. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US midterm elections: With Democrats gaining control of Congress in the midterms, Donald Trump has entered his “lame duck” presidency era. He does not hold as much power now and is also not eligible to run again. 

Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate in the US midterm elections, leaving Donald Trump high and dry. He blamed the loss on not being on the ballot, while admitting that the Iran War went against him. On the night of voting day, Trump talked about how he holds the power with the right to veto, which he will use if the Democrats win. Later, as the evening progressed and results started becoming clear, bent heavily in favour of the Dems, he showed willingness to work with them. Trump even congratulated the opposition.

With his defeat, Trump has entered the “lame duck” presidency phase. What does this mean? The term is used for presidents who are only biding their time in office following a defeat, when they choose not to run again or upon reaching the term limit. The transitional phase to the next elections leaves him with weakened political authority.

The presidential limit

Trump has been at the White House twice, and under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, a second-term president cannot run for reelection. In formal political terms, second-term presidents are considered lame ducks by definition for their remaining years after midterms, since they are sure to leave office.

With the midterm loss, Trump has also turned into a "lame duck" president since his practical authority and legislative momentum have fizzled. Losing control of one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections severely restricts a president's power.

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With the Dems in control of Congress, the president's legislative agenda gets stuck and major bills require bipartisan compromise. In this situation, presidents rely on executive orders and vetoes, something Trump has already threatened to do.

Neither the opposition nor the president's own party members feel obligated to take his agenda forward because he is near the end of his term. Both sides rather concentrate on the next presidential elections. The primary focus during this transition shifts towards winding down operations and preserving executive branch records.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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