/US midterm elections: Major Republican upsets, historic firsts and an unexpected India connection | Gravitas

The midterm power shift in Washington was headlined by major upsets for Republicans and big wins for Democrats. The elections also witnessed a series of historic firsts across America, with several candidates breaking barriers in state and national politics.

To begin with, 41-year-old Indian-origin billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy lost to Amy Acton in the Ohio governor's race. Ramaswamy enjoyed the staunch backing of US President Donald Trump. Acton managed to pull through despite being targeted by an advertisement that brought up her childhood trauma.

Texas, South Carolina deliver major setbacks for Republicans

In another stunning upset, three-term Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott lost the election, ending his party's three-decade hold on the governor's office. Democrat Gina Hinojosa created history as the first Hispanic elected to lead the state.

In another embarrassment for Trump, Republicans failed to retain the seat left vacant by the demise of his close aide, Lindsey Graham, in South Carolina. Although Graham's sister, Darline Graham, was contesting the election, she was defeated by Democratic Party candidate Annie Andrews.

In Georgia, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Rick Jackson. Bottoms, who served in the Biden administration, is projected to become the first Black woman elected governor in US history. She will also be the state's first female governor.

Also read | Cocaine king creates a narco state in Africa | Gravitas

Senate races produce historic firsts

In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas secured a crucial Democratic-held seat. He is set to become the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate.

Florida is also set for a historic milestone, with Republican Byron Donalds projected to become the state's first Black governor. A strong Trump ally, Donalds campaigned on tax reforms, data centre regulation and advancing the president's agenda.

Meanwhile, Aber Kawas won a New York state Senate seat, becoming the first Palestinian American and hijab-wearing woman elected to the state legislature. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed created history by becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

All eyes were on this contest after Trump personally attacked El-Sayed on the campaign trail, mocked his name and even called him a "jihadist".

The son of Egyptian immigrants, El-Sayed campaigned on healthcare access, economic affordability and political reform.

Abdul El-Sayed's victory brings an unexpected India connection

El-Sayed's victory has also brought an unexpected India connection into the spotlight. His wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, belongs to a family with deep ancestral roots in Karnataka's coastal town of Bhatkal. She is the daughter of neurologist Dr Tayeb Jukaku, who moved to the US in the 1980s.

According to reports, Sarah Jukaku and El-Sayed have a particular fondness for traditional Bhatkali cuisine. Her last visit to Bhatkal was around seven years ago.